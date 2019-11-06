International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-India approves $1.4 billion for fund to help stalled housing projects

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:58 IST
UPDATE 2-India approves $1.4 billion for fund to help stalled housing projects

India's cabinet has approved 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) for a fund to help clear stalled housing projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said late on Wednesday.

Sitharaman said the State Bank of India (SBI) and state-run insurance company Life Corporation of India will contribute an additional 150 billion rupees, taking the total size of the fund to 250 billion. The real estate sector in India has been hit by a severe liquidity crunch this year after a series of debt defaults by non-banking finance companies, also known as shadow lenders.

The cash-flow squeeze has in turn halted building projects that have left numerous homebuyers stranded even after paying their monthly instalments. The new fund, or special window, will help revive more than 1,600 moribund housing projects, Sitharaman said.

"The special window would provide funds to stalled housing projects enabling them to complete unfinished projects and consequently ensure delivery of homes to a large number of home-buyers," the minister said. Sovereign and pension funds would also be allowed to contribute to expand the size of the fund, Sitharaman said.

"This step will definitely create greater confidence and credibility and may, in due course, encourage private segments to extend their support ... helping the beleaguered sector to go over this period of slowdown," said Shishir Baijal, managing director at property consultants Knight Frank India. Managed by SBICAP Ventures Ltd, the special fund would invest in projects that are expected to make more money on completion than the cost of the project, Sitharaman said, adding that it would give preference to projects that are near completion.

The minister said this could include housing projects that had turned to non-performing assets for banks, as well as ones that were in bankruptcy court. The fund would, however, steer clear of projects that have already been ordered to be liquidated, she added.

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director at real estate developer Hiranandani Group, said the positive effects of the government move would also include a revival in demand for sectors associated with property such as iron and steel, as well as jobs creation.

Also Read: TN Governor, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tributes to Sardar Patel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Switzerland on cooperation in environment

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding MoU between India and Switzerland on technical cooperation in climate change and environment. The MoU was signed in Switzerland on September 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019