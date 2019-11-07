BioBrew delivers probiotic technology to support dairy farms

A small NZ company, BioBrew Ltd, has developed a novel approach to probiotics that delivers a very strong ROI and increases the sustainability of NZ dairy farms.

Developed with the assistance of Lincoln University and with funding from Callaghan Innovation and the Sustainable Farming Fund, CalfBrew delivers the finest probiotic technology available. CalfBrew improves profitability while reducing the need for antibiotics and other problematic synthetic inputs.

"Independent trials funded by SFF showed a better than 8:1 return on investment in what were the largest-scale trials involving a calf probiotic in NZ to date," said BioBrew Ltd's Managing Director, Andre Prassinos. "What makes our products so different is the fact that they are fresh with very high numbers of live, active probiotic microbes and the beneficial metabolites produced by those microbes," he continued. "Our innovation is a manufacturing method that yields a fresh product with high viability and a commercially practical 8-month shelf life that does not require refrigeration," Prassinos concluded.

All animal production methods rely on the highly complex and variable gut biology within every animal. BioBrew Ltd's products allow farmers to work positively with these vital systems to deliver superior outcomes without the downsides associated with antibiotics, hormones, and other synthetic inputs.

BioBrew Ltd was founded in 2009 and has spent the past 10 years developing and validating its unique line of probiotic products. These include CalfBrew, PetBrew, EquiBrew, and the recently launched human health product, LiveBrew.