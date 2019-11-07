International Development News
Development News Edition

BioBrew delivers probiotic technology to support dairy farms

CalfBrew improves profitability while reducing the need for antibiotics and other problematic synthetic inputs.

BioBrew delivers probiotic technology to support dairy farms
"Independent trials funded by SFF showed a better than 8:1 return on investment in what were the largest-scale trials involving a calf probiotic in NZ to date," said BioBrew Ltd's Managing Director, Andre Prassinos. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A small NZ company, BioBrew Ltd, has developed a novel approach to probiotics that delivers a very strong ROI and increases the sustainability of NZ dairy farms.

Developed with the assistance of Lincoln University and with funding from Callaghan Innovation and the Sustainable Farming Fund, CalfBrew delivers the finest probiotic technology available. CalfBrew improves profitability while reducing the need for antibiotics and other problematic synthetic inputs.

"Independent trials funded by SFF showed a better than 8:1 return on investment in what were the largest-scale trials involving a calf probiotic in NZ to date," said BioBrew Ltd's Managing Director, Andre Prassinos. "What makes our products so different is the fact that they are fresh with very high numbers of live, active probiotic microbes and the beneficial metabolites produced by those microbes," he continued. "Our innovation is a manufacturing method that yields a fresh product with high viability and a commercially practical 8-month shelf life that does not require refrigeration," Prassinos concluded.

All animal production methods rely on the highly complex and variable gut biology within every animal. BioBrew Ltd's products allow farmers to work positively with these vital systems to deliver superior outcomes without the downsides associated with antibiotics, hormones, and other synthetic inputs.

BioBrew Ltd was founded in 2009 and has spent the past 10 years developing and validating its unique line of probiotic products. These include CalfBrew, PetBrew, EquiBrew, and the recently launched human health product, LiveBrew.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...

NBA notebook: League reportedly OK that Leonard sits

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard wasnt scheduled to play Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nationally televised showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the NBA doesnt have a problem with it, according...

Golf-Els names Im, Niemann, Hadwin, Day as captain's picks

Ernie Els has named Im Sung-jae, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Hadwin and Jason Day as his four captains picks for the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Following is the c...

BioBrew delivers probiotic technology to support dairy farms

A small NZ company, BioBrew Ltd, has developed a novel approach to probiotics that delivers a very strong ROI and increases the sustainability of NZ dairy farms.Developed with the assistance of Lincoln University and with funding from Calla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019