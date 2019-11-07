International Development News
Development News Edition

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:27 IST
Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer
IndusInd Bank gained by 2.5 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 1,376.40 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 116 points at 40,581 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 25 points to 11,991. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 1.3 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of a professionally managed Rs 25,000 crore fund for boosting stalled middle and low-income RERA registered housing projects that are networth positive, said Sitharaman. Among stocks, real estate major DLF inched up by 1.2 per cent and Oberoi Realty by 1.4 per cent

Private lender IndusInd Bank gained by 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,376.25 per share. Housing finance company HDFC was up by 1.5 per cent while State Bank of India ticked up by 1 per cent. However, Tata Steel and Yes Bank lost by 2.7 per cent each. Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Vedanta too stood in the loser's stand.

Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to cling near multi-month peaks as US-China trade deal left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased by 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat in quiet trade. South Korean stocks were up by 0.1 per cent after hitting their highest since May and Shanghai blue chips added 0.3 per cent.

Some reports said a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue. (ANI)

Also Read: IndusInd Bank finalises next MD & CEO, submits application to RBI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former Karnataka Ranji players Gautam, Qazi arrested in KPL spot-fixing scandal

C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were on Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League. Bellary Tus...

KPL fixing scandal: Two domestic cricketers arrested

Two more domestic cricketers were arrested on Thursday in connection with the Karnataka Premier League fixing scandal, taking the total number of those detained to six. Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam, a former Karnataka wicketkeeper-ba...

Under armed escort, mourner convoys reach Mexican village for U.S. family funerals

Convoys of vehicles carrying relatives of a group of American women and children slain by unknown gunmen snaked through the dark from as far away as the United States into a remote Mexican region ahead of funerals for the victims to be held...

Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa knocked out of Fuzhou China Open

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The duo lost to South Korean players Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung 23-21, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019