Aspiring Minds wins top honors at Aditya Birla Capital -BIZ LABS Fintech Awards 2019

A pioneer in the talent evaluation space, Aspiring Minds has enabled organizational productivity across industries through AI powered solutions that enable anytime, anywhere hiring

Mumbai, 7th November, 2019: Aspiring Minds bagged the coveted 2019 Aditya Birla BIZLABS Fintech Award and received high praise for revolutionizing the talent assessment space through the power of AI and psychometrics. The jury was unanimous in its choice of Aspiring Minds in the Recruitment Tech space and called out its innovative solutions to revolutionize the FLS hiring across roles and levels.

It was an apt finale to more than three months of groundwork wherein Aspiring Minds, along with other participants underwent three rounds of screening, presentations and demos in the quest to solve problems critical to the Aditya Birla business.

The 2019 BizLabs contest saw 570 entries, among them 40 from overseas and finally 27 vying for the top honors in areas including Insurance technology, Health and Wellness, Recruitment tech, Underwriting, Life insurance claims and Health Insurance claims.

BIZ LABS Sponsor and Group CEO for Aditya Birla Capital - Mr. Ajay Srinivasan along with Mr. Mohandas Pai; Chairman, Manipal Global Education; presented the award to Aspiring Minds team.

“On behalf of the over 500 people who are part of the extended Aspiring Minds team, we are very grateful to the Aditya Birla Group and the BIZLABs team for selecting us as the winner of this award in the Tech Recruitment category. It is a tremendous honor to be recognised by a jury of celebrated professionals. Aspiring Minds is at the cutting-edge of applying AI in assessments and continues to stay at the forefront using AI and psychometrics to help hire better employees and foster organizational productivity,” said Sushant Dwivedy, Senior Vice President; Enterprise Business at Aspiring Minds.

Aspiring Minds has emerged as a pioneer in pre-employment and workforce assessments using the power of AI and psychometrics. With over 5 million evaluations conducted world-wide; Aspiring Minds boasts of more than 100 Fortune 500 companies as their clients and continues to raise the bar to set new standards for recruitment and evaluation tools used in the global markets.

Aditya Birla Bizlabs is a platform that enables innovative startups to gain market access and new customers to rapidly scale up by leveraging the Group’s global reach and business expertise.

About Aspiring Minds:

Aspiring Minds enables organizations hire better through the use artificial intelligence (AI), psychometrics, machine-learning and statistics in pre-employment and workforce assessments. Blending the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the science of psychometrics, Aspiring Minds optimizes the hiring processes while enabling a better selection, all through providing an engaging candidate experience. A comprehensive portfolio of assessment and interview solutions can measure cognitive abilities, language proficiency, personality traits and functional skills allowing corporations to select for 100s of different job roles. Aspiring Minds talent assessments and video interviewing solutions are used across multiple industries including technology, BPO/RPOs, BFSI, retail, banking, manufacturing, automotive, and life sciences and are administered to 5M+ candidates annually in over 3,000 organizations globally – including 100+ in the Fortune-500. The company employs 300 people across its offices in the United States, India, China, Philippines, and the Middle East. Learn more at aspiringminds.com.

