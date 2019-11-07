International Development News
UST Global acquires ComplyUSA strengthening its privacy and compliance offerings

ComplyUSA has been at the forefront of the customer data privacy and compliance movement. The ComplyUSA platform will be fully integrated into UST Global’s privacy and compliance suite of offerings, with existing tools like Ctrl-Data, offering data discovery and comprehensive assessment solution, as well as a Subject Access Request (SAR) automation.

Image Credit: UST Global

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) both aim to guarantee strong protection for individuals about their personal data and apply to businesses that collect, use, or share consumer data, whether the information was obtained online or offline.

"Privacy laws are now in a state of flux both at the state level and at a federal level causing a significant 'known unknown' impact on our clients. Automation is critical to effectively manage varying SAR workloads. ComplyUSA is a complete automation led solution that assists companies not only in managing privacy compliance, but also in unlocking the value of customer data by building trust," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition of ComplyUSA fits with UST Global's strategy of broadening our compliance and regulatory technology offerings to create a differentiated value proposition for our clients" added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition by UST Global is poised to give us a competitive advantage in the consumer privacy space. With UST's global presence and focus on innovation, and ComplyUSA's expertise in consumer privacy, we can offer large-scale enterprises with a unique managed service offering that combines high-quality consumer experience with a cost-efficient outcome-based pricing model," said Scott Hines of ComplyUSA.

(With inputs from UST Global)

