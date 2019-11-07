International Development News
Development News Edition

India Celebrates Diwali With BMW Motorrad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:20 IST
India Celebrates Diwali With BMW Motorrad
Image Credit: Wikipedia

BMW G 310 motorcycles on full-throttle with over 600 bookings

Gurugram, Haryana, India: Business Wire India

The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad has an extremely aspirational and distinguished set of products that have gained immense popularity and trust amongst the motorcycling community in India. Together with a highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment. All these factors have contributed to the remarkable success of BMW G 310 motorcycles during the festive season exceeding all expectations. For our customers, the irresistible festive offer was the best Diwali gift as they realized their dream to own the ultimate riding machine. With the BMW Motorrad community growing strongly in the country, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our performance."

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Currently, BMW Motorrad's range of products and services is available at 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country.

Newly conceived from scratch, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for and mark its foray into the sub-500 cc segment in India. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads.

The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Many still missing after deadly attack near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37 and wounded 60 in the worst such attack in the West African nation for years. Quebec-based gold ...

Germany commits to NATO spending goal by 2031 for first time

Germany will reach a NATO defense spending target by 2031, its defense minister said, missing a 2024 deadline agreed by the allies who are under heavy U.S. pressure to beef up their military budgets. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenba...

UPDATE 1-War crimes judges sentence Congolese warlord Ntaganda to 30 years in prison

The International Criminal Court sentenced former Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda on Thursday to 30 years in prison for atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers. Ntaganda, 46, was found guilty in July on 18...

ANALYSIS-"Death wish" or compromise? Pension row threatens German coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a month to reach a deal with her coalition partners on pension reforms or face the risk of her government collapsing. A new election would end Merkels long dominance of the European Unions economic powerh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019