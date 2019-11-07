Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit up 12.6 pc at Rs 1,064 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the second fiscal quarter at Rs 1,064 crore with resulting net profit margin at 13.4 per cent. Adjusted for the exceptional item of Rs 1,214 crore for Q2 last year, net profit growth was 12.6 per cent.

Income from operations stood at Rs 7,949 crore, marking a growth of 16 per cent over the same quarter last year. India sales marked a growth of 35 per cent at Rs 2,515 crore. The US finished dosage sales were flat at 339 million dollars while emerging markets sales were up by 3 per cent at 201 million dollars. Rest of the world sales totalled 161 million dollars, witnessing a growth of 49 per cent.

The R&D investments were at Rs 488 crore (6.1 per cent of sales) compared to Rs 452 crore (6.6 per cent of sales) for Q2 FY19. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2 FY20 were at Rs 1,616 crore, up by 12 per cent over Q2 last year with a resulting EBITDA margin of 20.3 per cent.

"We continue to focus on cost savings and efficiency improvement to align our generic business with the changing industry dynamics," said Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. "Simultaneously, we continue to progress on building our global speciality business." Sun Pharma is the world's fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Delivering products for customers and patients in over 100 countries, its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies. (ANI)

