International Development News
Development News Edition

Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:58 IST
Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame
Pawan Munjal Inducted Into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame. Dr Munjal, whose support and commitment to the promotion of golf has been globally acknowledged, was conferred the prestigious honour at a glittering ceremony held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram to present the 2019 Asian Golf Awards on Wednesday evening.

At the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame, Dr Munjal joins legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading golf personalities, such as Dr David Chu, the founder of Mission Hills, the world's largest golf resort. Dr Munjal has been recognized for his extraordinary role as the steward of the game, not only in Asia, but also globally. Driven by his personal commitment towards the game, Hero MotoCorp today is a prominent partner of all three international Golfing Tours -The PGA Tour, The European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Dr Munjal's induction into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame will be permanently installed at the Dr David Chu Golf Museum at Shenzhen in China, the new home of the Hall of Fame. "It is truly humbling to be conferred with such a prestigious honour. We have been associated with Golf for over two decades, and this partnership has expanded over the years to different parts of the world. This honour gives us added motivation to remain committed to promoting the sport and enabling youngsters to realize their potential and reach global platforms," said Dr Pawan Munjal.

"It is really an honour to be able to recognise Dr Pawan Munjal and to bring him into the elite fold of some of the greatest names in golf. Besides his wonderful support of golf, the induction of Dr Munjal serves as recognition of his invaluable contributions to nation-building and his strong commitment towards socio-economic development of India and in many other parts of the world," said Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group. Dr Munjal co-hosts the 'Hero World Challenge', at Albany in the Bahamas, a PGA sanctioned Tiger Woods invitational event that is one of the most coveted golf tournaments in the world. He also hosts the 'Hero Challenge' - the innovative one-hole knockout contest played under lights, at three prominent European Tour events.

Hero MotoCorp also has been the title sponsor of Hero Indian Open for men - co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour, since 2006 and the Hero Women's Indian Open, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour, since 2010. Hero MotoCorp also sponsors India's domestic Pro Tour for women. Dr Munjal has also always been a keen supporter and promoter of golfers around the world. Top Indian golfers such as Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur and Sharmila Nicollette are supported by Dr Munjal and have been brand ambassadors of Hero MotoCorp. Legendary golfer and 16-time major winner Tiger Woods is the Global Corporate Partner of Hero MotoCorp.

In addition to Golf, Dr Munjal has also been one of the biggest promoters of football, field hockey and cricket in India and around the globe. Dr Munjal is one of India's foremost corporate leaders, championing growth, socioeconomic progress and technological innovation. Under his leadership, Hero achieved the coveted title of World's No. 1 two-wheeler company (in terms of volume sales by a single company in a calendar year) in 2001 and has successfully retained this position till date, for 18 consecutive years now.

Hero MotoCorp commands well over 50per cent share in the domestic motorcycle market in India and have sold over 90 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales so far. Dr Munjal has led Hero MotoCorp in its rapid growth as a truly multinational company with its global footprint spanning across 37 countries in Asia, Africa and South and Central America. In keeping with Dr Munjal's vision of making Hero MotoCorp a technology powerhouse, the Company has set up a world class, state-of-the-art research, design and development centre called the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. More than 600 engineers from around the world are engaged in designing and developing mobility solutions for customers in markets across the globe.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad - police, medics

At least four protesters were killed and more than 35 others wounded in central Baghdad on Thursday after security forces used live gunfire to disperse anti-government demonstrations, police and hospital sources said.The clashes took place ...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

Eyeing a larger share in the premium luxury segment, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive would ...

Son of Dalian Wanda's chairman listed as debtor by Chinese court-news website

A court in China has publicly named the only son of Wang Jianlin, the chairman of private conglomerate Dalian Wanda and one of the countrys richest men, as a debtor owing at least 150 million yuan 21.5 million, a news website reported. Chin...

SA must promote and encourage entrepreneurial culture: President

As South Africas efforts to attract R1.2 trillion in investment over five years gain momentum, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of South Africans embracing a culture of entrepreneurship.During his closing speech at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019