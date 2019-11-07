Sun Pharma gains over 3 pc on upbeat Q2 earnings

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday went up by over 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,064.09 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company's scrip climbed 3.02 percent to close at Rs 440.45 on the BSE. During the trade, it jumped 3.84 percent to Rs 444.

It was the top gainer among the 30-Sensex components. On the NSE, it gained 3.41 percent to close at Rs 442.50.

In terms of the traded volume, 8.96 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares on the NSE during the day. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 269.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 8,123.35 crore as against Rs 6,937.63 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. Sun Pharma said its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) clocked external sales of Rs 468 crore, up 10 percent over the same quarter last fiscal.

