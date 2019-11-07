Club Factory Registers 700% Growth (YoY) During Diwali Shopping Festival

• 100+ Local Sellers Clock in Record 15,000 orders per day

• West Bengal, Bihar, and Telangana List Highest Growth • Fashion & Lifestyle products and Mobile phone accessories most Popular Categories

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019,/PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-commerce platform Club Factory has registered over 700% growth (in terms of order volume) this Diwali as compared to last year. The platform saw the highest growth in West Bengal, Bihar, and Telangana with its mobile phone accessories, fashion and lifestyle products emerging as the most sought-after product categories. Small and Medium Enterprise sellers continue to drive growth for Club Factory, constituting over 70% of the total seller base. More than 100 local sellers achieved a record of 15,000+ orders per day during the Club Diwali Sale.

The Diwali Sale has further boosted Club Factory's growth in India, which was the world's most installed shopping app on Google Play Store in the month of September 2019, according to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform. Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining the #1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie).

Mr. Vincent Lou, Founder, and CEO, Club Factory said, "Major Diwali sales events are focused on mobile phones and electronics and we have provided space for smaller fashion & lifestyle sellers to participate in the festive season. The strategy has been a huge success as we see customers also have a vast demand for the lifestyle products we offer. While demand from tier-II and III cities has outperformed, the net increase in metro cities remains strong as people are more familiar with e-commerce shopping and the price competitiveness of Club Factory remains a major hit. We are growing rapidly along with the market demand in India."

"We have achieved more than 10 times growth in the past six months for our Indian SME business. This success is a testimony to our vision and strategy for the India market, and we envision an era of FAC (Flipkart, Amazon, Club Factory) to be the future of India's e-commerce market. India is a tremendous market that has diverse needs. We believe the future of India e-commerce will witness an e-tailer focusing on branded items and bigger sellers, an online grocery shopping platform that provides daily necessities, and a diverse bazaar alike marketplace that enable all sort of products to thrive. While Amazon and Flipkart are competing in the first two categories, our strategy is to tap into the bazaar-like marketplace. Our recent success is proof and testimony to our approach & strategy," Mr. Lou added.

Club Factory is the only e-commerce player in India that does not charge any commission fee from sellers, providing a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers are benefitted. The majority of the sellers are from the states of Delhi and Gujarat. This Diwali, sellers from Delhi and Surat clocked in the highest sales in the categories of 'Men's T-Shirt' and 'Women's Ethnic Wears' respectively.

Club Factory is also making significant investments in infrastructure and technology to create a thriving ecosystem for sellers and Indian SMEs. The company has 3 warehouses to meet the demand for quick product delivery and has opened a new warehouse in Mumbai. Club Factory has also partnered with some local top-tier logistics players for fulfillment and last-mile logistics space and to provide a faster delivery in India. The platform will soon expand its range of products to deliver more offerings across different categories.

