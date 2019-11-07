International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia-China fund seeks Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco IPO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia-China fund seeks Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco IPO
Image Credit: Facebook/Aramco

The Russia-China Investment Fund is working to attract Chinese investors for Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Aramco kicked off its IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on its domestic bourse in what could be the world's biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil. "...we don't expect massive investment from Russia because Russia already has a fairly serious oil and gas sector presence in its economy, and we need to diversify the economy..." said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head.

"Nonetheless, we confirm that the Russia-China fund is working in this direction to attract a number of Chinese investors to the Aramco IPO," he said. The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) is a private equity fund established jointly by RDIF and China Investment Corporation in October 2011 to stimulate the bilateral investment.

It was not immediately clear why RCIF is looking to attract investors to Aramco's IPO.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; investors anxious over earnings, Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to celebrate 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan

Quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Thursday will pay tributes to its host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he completes five decades in Indian cinema. Bachchans debut, Saat Hindustani, released on November 7, 1969.The 77-year-old actor, w...

Govt has no business to be in business, says Pradhan ahead of BPCL privatisation

Days before the Union Cabinet takes up a proposal to privatise state-owned BPCL, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government has no business to be in business, and cited examples of telecom and aviation sectors whe...

Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan

Mumbai Maharashtra India Nov 07 ANIDigpu Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhar...

In major reshuffle, Jordan PM moves to push IMF-led economic reforms

Jordans Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz reshuffled a large part of his cabinet on Thursday, appointing a former palace advisor as finance minister to push forward with a mandate for economic reforms intended to spur growth in the debt-ridden ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019