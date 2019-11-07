International Development News
India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

  • ANI
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:08 IST
The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. Image Credit: ANI

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Currently, BMW Motorrad range of products and services are available at 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country. Newly conceived from scratch, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for and mark its foray into the sub-500 cc segment in India. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads. The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

