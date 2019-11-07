International Development News
Development News Edition

Tea Board wants ITC to use 'Darjeeling' tea logo at its

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:38 IST
Tea Board wants ITC to use 'Darjeeling' tea logo at its

Tea Board on Thursday said it wants ITC Ltd to use the 'Darjeeling' tea logo at its hotel lounge in the city for promotion of the brand. The unique logo had been developed for Darjeeling tea which obtained geographical indication (GI) status, Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kr Ray told reporters on the sidelines of annual general meeting of Tea Association of India here.

"We want the renowned corporate, ITC, to use the logo at the 'Darjeeling Lounge' of its ITC Sonar hotel in the city", he said. Tea Board is "keen" to have discussions with the ITC regarding this, Ray said, adding that the Kolkata-based company "needs to pay a minimal charge" for using the logo.

"Darjeeling logo has a historic value. We want this to be spread and preserved far and wide. We are also keen to talk to other companies as well," he said. Tea Board had moved the court against ITC over violation of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Early this year, the court dismissed a nine-year old appeal from the board. Ray said it has again filed an appeal before the court over the violation.

When contacted, ITC spokeperson said, "No comments as the matter is sub judice." PTI DC BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India, Indonesia joint naval exercise 'Samudra Shakti' underway in Bay of Bengal

Anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kamorta is jointly exercising with Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role corvette, in the Bay of Bengal as part of an ongoing bilateral exercise Samudra Shakti, officials said. The joint exerci...

IMA calls for 24-hour shutdown of OPD services in Karnatka

Outpatient services in hospitals and nursing homes in Karnataka are likely to be hit on Friday with the Indian Medical Association IMA giving a call for a 24-hour shutdown in support of striking doctors of a eye hospital here over alleged a...

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord gets harshest ever ICC sentence

The Hague, Nov 7 AFP The International Criminal Court sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco Terminator Ntaganda to 30 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity on Thursday, the highest ever penalty issued by the tribunal. Nta...

Two killed in road mishap at Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler on Bramhapuri-Armori Road at Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019