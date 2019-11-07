Tea Board wants ITC to use 'Darjeeling' tea logo at its

Tea Board on Thursday said it wants ITC Ltd to use the 'Darjeeling' tea logo at its hotel lounge in the city for promotion of the brand. The unique logo had been developed for Darjeeling tea which obtained geographical indication (GI) status, Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kr Ray told reporters on the sidelines of annual general meeting of Tea Association of India here.

"We want the renowned corporate, ITC, to use the logo at the 'Darjeeling Lounge' of its ITC Sonar hotel in the city", he said. Tea Board is "keen" to have discussions with the ITC regarding this, Ray said, adding that the Kolkata-based company "needs to pay a minimal charge" for using the logo.

"Darjeeling logo has a historic value. We want this to be spread and preserved far and wide. We are also keen to talk to other companies as well," he said. Tea Board had moved the court against ITC over violation of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

Early this year, the court dismissed a nine-year old appeal from the board. Ray said it has again filed an appeal before the court over the violation.

When contacted, ITC spokeperson said, "No comments as the matter is sub judice." PTI DC BDC BDC.

