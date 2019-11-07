Havells launches air purifier range

The consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday launched a new range of air purifiers. The Freshia range, which comprises four products, is priced between Rs 14,490 and Rs 43,290.

"Keeping pace with changing times and evolving needs, Havells has always strived to offer intelligent solutions," Havells India President - Electrical Consumer Durables Ravindra Singh Negi said in a statement. The first of its kind – nine stage filtration process – is a testament to company's commitment to provide superior comfort and well-being for discerning consumers, he added.

Havells sells a range of electric goods including motors, fans, water heaters among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)