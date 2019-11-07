International Development News
Development News Edition

Start-ups giving growth impetus to economy, says KPMG report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:42 IST
Start-ups giving growth impetus to economy, says KPMG report
Image Credit: Flickr

The recent 'slowdown' in the Indian economy notwithstanding, start-ups are emerging and playing a crucial role of not only sustaining but also giving growth impetus to the overall economy, a KPMG report has said. The report titled "Fintech and Start-ups Fuelling India's USD 5-trillion economy" was released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at 'CII Connect' here on Thursday.

There was no dearth of capital flowing in the start-up economy, it said. The report said the golden triangle of government, private sector, and academia are important players who can provide the impetus needed to grow the start-up ecosystem.

The 'slowdown' in the economy could be partly blamed on credit crisis due to NBFC (non-banking financial companies) funding being 'dried up' and the banking system's continued struggle with NPAs (non-performing assets), it said. With liquidity being sucked out of the system there has been a near-complete breakdown in the investment cycle, the report said.

Traditional businesses that relied on banks for funding significant portions of their planned capex were holding further investments. This is where start-ups were emerging and playing the crucial role of not only sustaining but also giving a growth impetus to the overall economy, it said.

"There has been no dearth of capital flowing in the start-up economy, with USD 7.67 billion flowing in just three quarters of 2019. There were 21 fundings that crossed the USD 100-million mark," the report noted. The country was placed third in the global start-up ecosystem, with the sector witnessing the emergence of at least 29 'unicorns' - companies that are valued upward at USD one billion - it said, even as the ecosystem was generating huge numbers of direct and indirect job opportunities.

Start-ups were 'disrupting' the way old businesses worked, setting up businesses across fintech, agri tech, Ed Tech, and health tech. Fintech companies, the report said, were playing an important role by providing easy credit options to MSMEs.

MSMEs, which have historically struggled to gain credit from the traditional banking system with only six percent of the total lending going to the sector, have now found new ambits of formal lending through fintech companies. Fintech start-ups were now adopting advanced technology like data analytics to determine credit worthiness of potential borrowers, leading to faster turnaround to disbursing loans to MSMEs, it said.

"As per a recent survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), MSMEs have created additional jobs between 13.5 million and 14.9 million per annum over the last four years," it added. As a way forward, the government should create vehicles for start-ups to go global, besides breeding a culture of innovation by involving the corporate sector.

The private sector, for its part, needs to collaborate with universities and sponsor research and development, it said. Further, academia must make research an intrinsic part of its existence by allocating more funds towards scholarship and research, it said.

KPMG is one of the largest professional service companies in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to en...

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors funds. Besides, he said an agency has been ap...

UPDATE 1-As public hearings loom, VP Pence aide meets with U.S. House committees

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors bef...

In Helsinki, low-carbon ratings aim to make choosing green easier

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents and visitors looking for the most climate-friendly places to eat, shop or find entertainment in Finlands capital can now get quick advice to compare options.A pilot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019