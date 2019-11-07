International Development News
India gives USD 30 mn line of credit to Ghana for potable water project

India gives USD 30 mn line of credit to Ghana for potable water project

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

  • Exim Bank has entered into an agreement with Ghana for a Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 30 million for financing rehabilitation and up-gradation of a potable water system in Yendi.
  • Out of the total credit by Exim Bank under the agreement, goods, works, and services of the value of at least 75 percent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India.

The Export-Import (Exim) Bank of India has provided a USD 30 million line of credit to Ghana for a potable water project in the country. Exim Bank has entered into an agreement with Ghana for a line of credit (LoC) of USD 30 million (about Rs 210 crore) for financing rehabilitation and up-gradation of a potable water system in Yendi, Ghana, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Thursday.

Under the arrangement, financing of export of eligible goods, works and services from India would be allowed subject to their being eligible for export under the Foreign Trade Policy of India and whose purchase may be agreed to be financed by the Exim Bank. Out of the total credit by Exim Bank under the agreement, goods, works, and services of the value of at least 75 percent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India and the remaining 25 percent of goods and services may be procured by the seller for the purpose of eligible contract from outside India, RBI said.

The agreement under the LoC (soft loan or loan with low-interest rate) is effective from October 11, 2019. Under the LoC, the terminal utilization period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project.

