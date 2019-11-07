NHB imposes fine of Rs 45K on Reliance Home Finance

Housing finance regulator National Housing Bank has imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Anil Ambani group company Reliance Home Finance for violating certain rules, a filing said.

"National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 45,000 on the company for contravention of certain provisions of Housing Finance Companies (NHB) directions, 2010," Reliance Home Finance said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

It is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Company.

