International Development News
Development News Edition

New measures on multinationals working well, Inland Revenue says

The Taxation (Neutralising Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) Act 2018 made a series of changes to New Zealand's international tax rules as a response to the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Project Shifting (BEPS) project.

New measures on multinationals working well, Inland Revenue says
Inland Revenue’s International Revenue Strategy Manager John Nash says the Act included a wide range of measures to protect the New Zealand tax base from aggressive tax practices by multinationals. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Inland Revenue says new measures to ensure large multinationals pay the right tax in New Zealand are working well and should mean an extra $200m in tax collected each year.

The Taxation (Neutralising Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) Act 2018 made a series of changes to New Zealand's international tax rules as a response to the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Project Shifting (BEPS) project.

Inland Revenue's International Revenue Strategy Manager John Nash says the Act included a wide range of measures to protect the New Zealand tax base from aggressive tax practices by multinationals.

"There's a perception, since late 2012, that some multinationals pay little or no tax anywhere in the world by using international BEPS tax planning techniques," John Nash says.

"Final tax returns for 2019 and 2020 haven't been filed yet, so it's early days, but we're confident the new anti-BEPS measures are making a difference. We're very pleased with the behavioral changes in various multinationals restructuring moves because they clearly recognize the effectiveness of the new rules."

In the wake of the anti-BEPS measures coming into effect, IR has updated its compliance focus on multinationals.

Inland Revenue issued a comprehensive practical guide to all the new measures this week, https://www.ird.govt.nz/internationalas well as setting out its forward programme of work to ensure compliance by multinationals.

"IR closely monitors all foreign-owned corporates with a turnover of more than $30m. They must submit information each year which must include their financial statements and tax reconciliations.

"We also have new intelligence from our tax treaty partners by way of country-by-country reports, telling us how major multinationals have allocated their profits around the world.

"If they don't play by the new rules, we will know who they are, and they should expect we'll be in touch. So, it makes sense for multinationals to look at restructuring their affairs, talk with us and get matters right up-front."

John Nash says the anti-BEPS work must be a joint, worldwide effort.

"That's why New Zealand has joined with more than 130 other jurisdictions in the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, resulting in major legal and practical changes globally.

"We have a wide tax treaty network, including 40 double tax agreements with key trading partners, and a very close relationship with our major tax treaty partner, Australia. We routinely exchange intelligence on taxpayers and specific industries with the Australian Taxation Office.

"Across Asia, we have definitely noticed an increase in exchanges of information between tax authorities. These are a great help in the early identification of aggressive arrangements, which may adversely affect the New Zealand tax base," John Nash says.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors cling to hope in Paradise, year after California's deadliest wildfire

For Earl Cummings, the psychological scars remain raw a year after Californias deadliest wildfire raced across a mountain ridge and destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.Shrubs and grass have grown over the charred remains of Pa...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Natural selection: Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods selected himself as one of his four captains picks to play for the United States in the next months Presidents Cup against the International team and said he was confident his creaky knee could stand up to the strain. The 15-tim...

UPDATE 1-Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Jeff Sessions, ousted as attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, said on Thursday he was seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, the position he resigned to join the Trump administration.Wel...

US announces increase in H1B application fee by USD 10

The United States has announced the increase of H-1B work visa application fee by USD 10 as part of its revised selection process. This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019