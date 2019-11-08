International Development News
Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla Conferred ABLF Global Asian Award

  Updated: 08-11-2019 11:43 IST
MUMBAI and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group received the prestigious ABLF Global Asian Award at a grand ceremony in Dubai last evening. This recognition, backed by the UAE Government, honours Mr. Birla for being a "Powerful individual whose business footprint and commitment to excellence have engaged international interest and attention. A visionary with an unswerving commitment to business, country, and region, the ABLF Global Asian is a game changer who has earned a place in the highest echelons of the global business community."

Accepting the award, Mr. Birla said, "I thank ABLF for recognizing the Aditya Birla Group's contribution to the Global economy. This honour is particularly special as it comes close on the heels of our Group celebrating 50 years of our global presence. Through the course of this journey, we have seen an irreversible shift in the World's Economic Centre of gravity to Asia. I am confident that the next decade will see the emergence of India as an economic super power, and we hope to play our part in making that happen."

The previous recipients of the award include among others Late Dhirubhai Ambani, Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, H.E Mohamed Ali Alaber (Chairman- Emaar), H.E Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (Chairman-Emirates).

In attendance at the ceremony were top cabinet ministers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and leading CEO's from across the globe.

About Aditya Birla Group :

A US $48.3 billion corporation, the Aditya Birla Group is an Indian multinational corporation operating in 36 countries with over 120,000 employees, belonging to 42 nationalities worldwide. Spearheaded by its Chairman, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Group is in the League of Fortune 500. Over 50 per cent of its revenues flow from its overseas operations.The Group has businesses in various sectors such as metals, cement, viscose staple fibre, viscose filament yarn, branded apparel, carbon black, chemicals, fertilisers, insulators, financial services and telecom.

