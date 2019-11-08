DLF shares jump nearly 6 pc after second quarter earnings

DLF Ltd shares on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal year. The stock of the realty major gained 5.59 per cent to close at Rs 203.20 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 8.96 per cent to Rs 209.70 -- its 52 week high.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.37 per cent to close at Rs 202.85. In terms of the traded volume, 25.21 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 4.5 crore units on the NSE during the day.

DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 445.85 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year mainly on lower expenses and announced appointment of Vivek Anand as the group chief financial officer (CFO). The company's net profit stood at Rs 374.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,940.05 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 2,304.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing. DLF's board also approved the appointment of Vivek Anand as group chief financial officer (CFO).

