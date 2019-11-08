International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:37 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA
Image Credit: Pixabay

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, according to IRNA. Iranian media earlier reported that the army had shot down a drone over the Gulf port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, without providing further details.

The official and Iranian news outlets did not say whether it was a military or civilian drone, or from which country it came. There was no immediate comment from the United States or Iran's arch-foe Israel.

"It was downed over Iran's airspace with the army's domestically made Mersad surface-to-air missile," the semi-official Tasnim news agency said. Iran's Arabic-Language al-Alam TV channel said: "Residents of Imam Khomeini port city heard the sound of a missile being fired on Friday morning".

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, which the Revolutionary Guards said was flying over southern Iran. Washington said the U.S. drone had been shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf. Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dying for a better life South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessonsA South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participate...

Governor has appointed me Maharashtra's acting Chief Minister: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state. The Governor has given me permission to be an acting Chief Minister till any other alternatives like the Presiden...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Forsaken by Trump, immigrant Dreamers seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieveWhen Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government pr...

Railways to boost tourism in Himachal Pradesh: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the railways will work to strengthen the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh, noting that pleasant weather conditions in the state provide ample opportunities. Goyal, the Union minister of Railways,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019