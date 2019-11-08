International Development News
Sikkim IFFCO Organics inks pact with US, Croatian firms to promote organic items

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fertilizer cooperative major IFFCO on Friday said its subsidiary Sikkim IFFCO Organics has signed two agreements with the US and Croatian companies to promote organic and bio-dynamic farming in the northeastern state. The agreements were signed with the California-based Blossoms Biodynamics and Centar Dr. Rudolfa Steinera from Croatia, the two organizations working in the field of organic agriculture, it said in a statement.

The memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed at the ongoing international organic trade fair 'Biofach India'. According to the IFFCO, the Blossoms Biodynamics will help getting the advisory services for the marketing and distribution in the US markets.

Together both players will collaborate in their common projects. Whereas The Centar Dr Rudolfa Steinera, the centre for biodynamic agricultural production and distribution in Croatia, will provide training to the local farmers for the biodynamic agriculture and help in marketing the products in Croatia and the EU.

This mutual agreements are a part of Organic communities commitment for Sustainable Agriculture in Sikkim. Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd, a joint venture between the Sikkim government and the Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), operates in major commercial crops such as cardamom, ginger, turmeric and buckwheat with the initial project cost of Rs 50 crore.

Sikkim is India's first fully Organic Certified State and this Joint Venture is an effort by both IFFCO and the state government to create an organic value chain across the state to benefit and incentivise its farmers. It will provide agro-inputs and promote organic farming across India in general and Sikkim to be specific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

