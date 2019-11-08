BRIEF-IAG CEO Walsh Says Can't See Any Direct Brexit Impact On Bookings
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA: * CEO WALSH SAYS THERE WILL BE M&A OPPORTUNITIES, BUT MANY OF THE AIRLINES WILL BE WEAK AND IT IS BETTER TO STAND BACK
* CEO WALSH SAYS CLEAR WE NEED TO RATIONALISE BRANDS, ESPECIALLY IN THE SPANISH MARKET * CEO WALSH SAYS CAN'T SEE ANY IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE THAT IS DIRECTLY RELATED TO BREXIT, ASIDE FROM VIA UK GDP Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
