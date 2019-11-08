International Development News
Development News Edition

Real estate platform TEAL raises Rs 5 crore from Info Edge India in seed funding

Real estate intelligence startup Terra Economics and Analytics Lab (TEAL) said on Friday it has secured its first round of funding totalling Rs 5 crore from Info Edge India Ltd.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:33 IST
Real estate platform TEAL raises Rs 5 crore from Info Edge India in seed funding
The startup aims to minimise information asymmetry. Image Credit: ANI

Real estate intelligence startup Terra Economics and Analytics Lab (TEAL) said on Friday it has secured its first round of funding totalling Rs 5 crore from Info Edge India Ltd. The company which began operations a year ago is engaged in building real estate intelligence and analytics platform for banks, housing finance companies, real estate firms, infrastructure developers and retail investors.

"We have developed a platform which the banks are currently testing," said Co-founder and CEO Kshitij Batra. "It will help them underwrite mortgage risk. It is a real-time terminal providing banks with the ability to assess risk worthiness of property assets they wish to hold as collateral on their books," he told ANI on a conference call.

Batra's colleague Rohan Shridhar said the risk around property titles and valuation assessed by banks has not seen any innovation with the advent of technology. "We saw a scope of improvement in the way this individual proxy-level due diligences are done and mortgages are underwritten by the bank. The company's aim is to increase mortgage penetration in the country," he said.

TEAL's data lead Shreyas Murali Thottuvai said one of the main reasons behind ongoing slump in the real estate sector is due to information asymmetry. "There is a possibility for us to solve this asymmetry. When it is minimised, the chances of transactions will automatically improve," he said.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

AP Education Minister slams oppn criticism on govt schools being converted to English medium

Slamming Opposition parties criticism of the state governments decision to convert all government schools into English medium, education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday termed the move historic. Addressing a press conference here, Sures...

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.The SP 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13, at 3,081....

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019