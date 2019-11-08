International Development News
Development News Edition

Sical Logistics posts net loss of Rs 43.93 cr for Sept quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:50 IST
Sical Logistics posts net loss of Rs 43.93 cr for Sept quarter

Sical Logistics Ltd, a Coffee Day Group company, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.93 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on account of liquidity challenges faced by the company after demise of its promotor V G Siddhartha. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4.43 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago, Sical Logistics said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations fell 17.47 per cent to Rs 297.76 crore during the September 2019 quarter, compared with Rs 360.83 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. "The consolidated financial results of Sical Logistics Limited for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, are significantly affected by the liquidity challenges leading to 18 per cent reduction in revenues for the quarter compared to the previous quarter," said Sical Logistics in a post-earning statement.

"The operations have been heavily affected during the quarter due to reduction in volumes leading to under absorption of fixed costs. This led to negative Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and resultant loss of Rs 41.15 crore for the quarter," it further added. The liquidity challenges arose on account of demise of its promoter V G Siddhartha.

"Subsequently, multiple meetings with lenders to seek moratorium in debt servicing obligations did not yield positive result," the company said. It also added that bankers continued to withhold collections from operations towards debt servicing obligations, including certain obligations falling due in the future.

Moreover, new projects won by the company in the previous years, which were supposed to commence operations in the current year are on hold due to current liquidity challenges. "The board of directors are looking at all possible deleveraging options as well as options to raise liquidity at the company to revert back to normalcy and be in positive profit zone as in the past years," it added.

Shares of Sical Logistics Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 23.05 on the BSE, down 2.12 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019