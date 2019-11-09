International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclone Bulbul: IndiGo cancels flights, offers alternate arrangements to passengers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:05 IST
Cyclone Bulbul: IndiGo cancels flights, offers alternate arrangements to passengers

IndiGo airline on Saturday said it has implemented proactive cancellations and made alternate arrangements for its passengers in order to deal with severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by this evening. "The peak hour of the cyclone is expected from 10 PM Saturday until 4 AM Sunday. All the passengers of the affected domestic flights are being notified and alternate arrangements being offered,"the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

With around 48 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body to handle any emergency, on Saturday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the very severe cyclone 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is likely to affect coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha. The NCMC meeting, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was informed by the India Meteorological Department that the cyclone has now intensified and is likely to cross the West Bengal coast by Saturday evening.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching upto 120 Kmph and tidal waves upto one to two metre are expected while the cyclone is expected to make landfall at the West Bengal coast at around 8 pm to 10 pm on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Bulbul: Mamata monitoring situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she is herself monitoring the situation and the administration has taken all measures to tackle any contingency in view of Cyclone Bulbul, which will make its landfall in the coastal ...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in the shooting but missed out on a medal in the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for n...

Cricket-Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit

Critics of Indias Rishabh Pant must leave the young wicketkeeper-batsman alone and let him play with freedom, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday. The 22-year-old has received lots of flak lately from Indias coaching staff, pundi...

Thousands join 'Occupy Tundikhel' campaign to protect Nepal's biggest parade square

Social movement Occupy Tundikhel has been launched in Nepal to protect one of the largest parade squares of South Asia. The movement was announced in Kathmandu on Saturday morning and a human chain was formed around the open space of Tundik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019