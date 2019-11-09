International Development News
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 PAT at Rs 47.6 crore

  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 18:45 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has clocked a marginal decline in its profit after tax at Rs 47.6 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based bank recorded a profit after tax at Rs 48.7 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"The profit after tax of Rs 47.6 crore for the second quarter of current financial year was impacted by Deferred Tax Assets (DTA) markdown of Rs 24.5 crore due to changes in the corporate tax rate," a bank statement said on Saturday. Total income stood at Rs 704.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30 as against Rs 591.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The Net Interest Income grew by 29 percent to Rs 350.5 crore while advances grew by 33 percent to Rs 13,269 crore. "We continue to register strong growth in small business loans and vehicle finance. Disbursements witnessed an 11 percent growth over the previous year to Rs 2,400 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019," the statement said.

Gross NPA stood at 2.88 percent as on September 30 as against 3.36 percent recorded in the same quarter of the previous year, it said. Net NPA stood at 1.76 percent as on September 30 compared to 2.18 percent, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

