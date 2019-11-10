International Development News
Development News Edition

Coal imports at major ports slip 18 pc to 51 MT in Apr-Oct

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 10:17 IST
Coal imports at major ports slip 18 pc to 51 MT in Apr-Oct
Image Credit: Pixabay

Thermal coal imports declined by 17.69 percent to 51.10 million tonnes at the country's top 12 major ports during April-October this fiscal, latest Indian Ports Association report has said. The Centre-owned ports had handled 62.08 MT of the thermal coal in the same period the previous year.

The Indian Ports Association (IPA), which maintains cargo data handled by these 12 ports, in its recent report said "percentage variation from previous year" in thermal coal handling was at 17.69 percent. As far as coking and other coal is concerned, its handling recorded a rise of 6.88 percent at 33.43 MT during the seven months period.

These ports had handled 31.28 MT of coking coal in the corresponding period last fiscal. Thermal coal is the mainstay of India's energy program as 70 percent of power generation is dependent on the dry fuel, while coking coal is used mainly for steel-making.

Earlier, mjunction services -- a B2B e-commerce joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- has reported a 9.3 percent rise in India's coal imports to 126.91 million tonnes (MT) in the first six months of current fiscal. The provisional compilation by mjunction is based on the monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.

The country had imported 116.04 MT of coal in the April-September period of 2018-19, according to mjunction - which publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. "On a progressive basis (April-September 2019) (provisional), total coal and coke imports were recorded at 126.91 MT, which is 9.36 percent higher than 116.04 MT imported for the same period (April-September 2018) last year," it had said.

India is the third-largest producer of coal after China and the US and has 299 billion tonnes of resources and 123 billion tonnes of proven reserves, which may last for over 100 years. India has 12 major ports Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 percent of the country's total cargo traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 Indian CEOs, Deepika Padukone to visit Davos for 50th WEF annual meet

Over 100 Indian CEOs, several political leaders and select Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone will be in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos in January for the 50th anniversary of the WEF Annual Meeting to discuss what requires to ma...

Tennis-Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France 2-1 lead in Fed Cup final

Kristina Mladenovic moved France in sight of a first Fed Cup title in 16 years by pulling off a brave 2-6 6-4 7-61 win over world number one Ash Barty in the first reverse singles of the final against Australia on Sunday. Mladenovics inspir...

Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. No major damage was reported in camps in southeast ...

'Narcos: Mexico' star Tenoch Huerto to lead new 'Purge' thriller

Tenoch Huerta, best known for Narcos Mexico, will star as the male lead in the new Purge horror thriller. Huerta, who played Mexican drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will feature opposite Ana de la Reguera in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019