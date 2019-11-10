International Development News
Development News Edition

Northeast region land of unexplored potential: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 18:04 IST
Northeast region land of unexplored potential: Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday described the northeastern region as a land of unexplored potential and unsaturated avenues, which has something to offer to every start-up. He also said there has been a constant effort by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years to bring the rest of India closer to the northeastern region so that all states get to know what all the area has to offer.

"The northeast is a land of unexplored potentials and unsaturated avenues," the Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said. Singh said the importance of the northeastern region is that, as of today, it has something to offer to every young start-up.

On the sidelines of an event that showcased the region's art, culture, dress, and cuisine, the Union minister said the response to the three-day event has been good. Singh said he was keenly observing as to how many visitors to the event are from among those who belong to Delhi or other parts of India besides the northeast.

The minister said that he was delighted to note that all stalls and sections at the venue were thronged by crowds of people, mostly youngsters, belonging to different parts of India including Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and even NRIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...

Flamingoes flock late to Agra sanctuary due to delayed rains

Around 100 flamingoes have flocked to the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary here in what is being perceived as the beginning of the migratory birds arrival for the season, an official said on Sunday. The assemblage of the birds, natives of Gujara...

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said ...

Ayodhya verdict: 10 held for provocative behaviour in MP

Eight people were arrested in Seoni and two in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, police said on Sunday. In Gwalior, Dinesh Singh Chauhan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019