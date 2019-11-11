Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide gel used in the treatment of acute acne. The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc by the US Food and Drug Administration is for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 percent, which is the generic version of Epiduo gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 percent of Galderma Laboratories LP, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending September 2019, Glenmark said Epiduo Gel, 0.1 per cent/2.5 percent had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 33.7 million. The company's current portfolio consists of 163 products authorized for distribution in the US and 45 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

