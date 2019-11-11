International Development News
TATA Projects Builds 1000-bed Hospital

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, recently completed and handed over Lucknow's 1000-bed Medanta hospital which was thereafter inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the company completed a hospital in Kolkata and is currently executing another hospital project in Faridabad.

This is a super speciality hospital in Lucknow with total built-up area of 1.4 million sq ft. It includes two basements, lower ground floor, upper ground floor and 11 upper floors.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said, "Medanta was envisioned as a synthesis of the wealth of traditional knowledge of the east and advancements of modern medicine. It is actively contributing to advancements in medical science and is expanding its footprint of patient-centric medicine in cities like Lucknow."

Speaking about this prestigious project, Mr. K Satyanarayana, COO - Industrial Systems, TATA Projects Ltd, said, "We are extremely delighted to have constructed and completed this project by incorporating globally available best practices and technologies. The completed hospital stands as testimony to the expertise of TATA Projects team to execute hospitals within shortest possible time while adhering to global standards. This project will not only provide world-class medical services to residents of Lucknow but also cater to people from across the region."

The recently inaugurated hospital by Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will comprise world-class facilities such as cardiology and cardiac surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, orthopaedics, radiology, transfusion medicine, pulmonary medicine, medical oncology, internal medicine, and endocrinology, among others.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Sandeep Menezes
sandeepmenezes@tataprojects.com
+91-9920074163
Manager - Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Naresh Sharma
nareshsharma@tataprojects.com
+91-9010680747
Head - Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026562/Medanta_Hospital_in_Lucknow.jpg

