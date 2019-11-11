International Development News
Development News Edition

Poly Medicure Limited net profit jumps 86.87 percent to Rs 27.02 crores in Q2 FY20

Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q2 FY19-20 ended September 30, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:00 IST
Poly Medicure Limited net profit jumps 86.87 percent to Rs 27.02 crores in Q2 FY20
Poly Medicure Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q2 FY19-20 ended September 30, 2019. The Company's net profit increased by 86.87 per cent from Rs 14.86 Crores in the same quarter previous year to Rs 27.02 Crores in the end of September 30, 2019. Revenue has increased by 11.51 per cent from Rs 150.58 Crores to Rs 168.23 Crores.

EBIDTA increased by 17.95 per cent from Rs 38.61 crores to 45.54 crores. The company has reported EPS of Rs 3.22 for the period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to Rs 2.24 for the period ended June 30, 2019. "The Company has enhanced its focus on India Business due to increased healthcare activities because of implementation of Ayushman Bharat by Government of India. Almost 18,000 hospitals have already empanelled under Ayushman Bharat. The company welcomes the Ministry of Health's recent notification to regulate all medical devices. This will bring all medical devices under a regulatory environment; a positive for the industry as it enhances patient safety and standards," said Himanshu Baid, MD, Poly Medicure Limited.

With a turnover of 600+ crores, Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) is an Indian Medical Device Company with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing high-quality medical devices. It is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of medical devices with focus on innovation, safety and quality. The company has been awarded as the 'India Medical Devices Company of the Year' by Department of Pharmaceutical Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, Government of India. The company has recently set up a facility to make Renal Care/Dialysis products in India which are 100 per cent import substitution. The company has 5 domestic (3 Faridabad and one each in Jaipur and Haridwar) and 3 overseas (China, Egypt and Italy) manufacturing facilities.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bernie Sanders vows to strengthen services for U.S. veterans if elected president

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders promised on Monday to boost healthcare services for military veterans if he is elected, putting a priority on upgrading facilities and hiring more doctors and nurses for the Department o...

AP govt revives petrochemical project

Andhra Pradesh government has revived the petroleum, chemicals and petrochemical investment region PCPIR project along the Bay of Bengal coast between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada to attract investments to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore to make ...

Workers strike at Kuwait airport for better working conditions

Kuwait City, Nov 11 AFP Hundreds of workers at Kuwaits international airport held a one-hour strike Monday to demand better working conditions, threatening to stage longer walkouts in the coming days. Ahmed Mohammed al-Kandari, a union repr...

Vice Prez bats for political empowerment of women by providing quota in Parliament

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pitched on Monday for political empowerment of women by providing adequate reservation for them in Parliament and state legislatures. At the third convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, he exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019