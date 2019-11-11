India Cements reports subdued Q2 profit at Rs 5 crore

India Cements said on Monday its consolidated net profit moved into the black at Rs 5.07 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for the July to September period in last fiscal year. However, it had reported a profit of Rs 68.98 crore in the preceding quarter (April to June).

Revenue from operations was down 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,269.4 crore during Q2 FY20 as against Rs 1,429.6 crore in Q2 FY19. In Q1 FY20, the revenue totalled Rs 1,496 crore. Earnings per share for Q2 FY20 work out to Rs 0.17 compared to a loss of Rs 0.16 per share. (ANI)

