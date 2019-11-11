Africa Investment Forum aims at increasing flow of capital in Africa at greater level

The Africa Investment Forum is slated to start on November 11 at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa's Sandton and will end on November 14.

Organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, the second edition of Africa Investment Forum is intended at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage and accelerating financial closure of deals.

Sharing similar sentiments, Mduduzi Mbapa, Senior Advisor to the Premier of Gauteng noted that the biggest take away from last year's edition was the need for greater interconnection on the continent. "Last year we achieved remarkable results with over $ 36 billion of investments interests that were signed or being were closed. We are hoping that this year it is going to be even better. In fact, many have been writing about Africa rising. Through this Forum, we are making sure that our continent does rise and it contributes to the growth of the world," the Deputy Director General of the National Treasury of South Africa, Vuyelwa Vumendlini said.

Around 2000 delegates are expected to attend the innovative investment marketplace which will bring together heads of state, project sponsors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors in 60 boardroom sessions to move projects from commitment to action. "The Africa Investment Forum is designed to be a transformative platform for deals across the continent. The Africa investment forum goes way beyond the three-day event starting Monday. It is continuous process of nurturing deals, projects preparation, deal closure, meeting boardrooms, but most importantly ensuring that those deals actually happen to impact the continent," cited Chinelo Anohu, Head and Senior Director of the Africa Investment Forum.

The Africa Investment Forum partners include Africa 50, Africa Finance Corporation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Trade and Development Bank. "In a nutshell, the Africa Investment Forum has a very simple agenda that is tilting the flow of capital into Africa at a much greater level that we have experienced up to now," the Director of Communication and External Relations at the African Development Bank, Victor Oladokun said.