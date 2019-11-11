International Development News
Development News Edition

UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:59 IST
UK economy avoids recession with 0.3% quarterly growth
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Brexit-facing economy avoided entering recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.3 percent, official data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product rebounded in the July-September period after a 0.2-per cent contraction in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in an initial estimate.

The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative growth. Economic activity was propelled largely by the construction and services sectors, while the production sector was flat.

"GDP grew steadily in the third quarter, mainly thanks to a strong July," said an ONS spokesman. "Services again led the way with construction also performing well.

"Manufacturing failed to grow as falls in most industries were offset by car production bouncing back," he added. The third-quarter performance, however, fell short of market expectations and the Bank of England's growth forecast -- which had both stood at 0.4 percent.

And despite rebounding growth, the ONS pointed to "signs" of a slowdown, as Britain readies to leave the European Union on January 31. "The underlying momentum in the UK economy shows some signs of slowing," it added.

On an annual comparison, British GDP grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier -- the weakest reading since the first three months of 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

Chinas Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future the troubled steelma...

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China and Greece agreed on Monday to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by COSCO Shipping into Greeces largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe. The ag...

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old ...

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019