Exploration efforts: CDK Global in discussions with FADA for

CDK Global a USA-based integrated IT solutions provider to the automotive retail and related industries is mulling to enter the Indian market and is holding discussions with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), a senior official of the company's Indian arm has said. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers, Arvind Chaturvedi, managing director of CDK Global (India) Pvt Ltd said.

CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. "In India, we have none (of the clients) at the moment.

India is a market which we are exploring at this point in time. We are looking at the market from various perspectives... We are having lots and lots of conversations with various dealerships around here. We have been talking to a couple of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Our focus has been on the dealerships, and also we are talking to the Federation of automotive dealers (FADA)," Chaturvedi told PTI recently in an interview. Agreeing that the auto market in India is "hard-pressed" at the moment, the official said the situation presents both risk and opportunity as the dealers need more help in terms of effective maintenance of inventory and services offerings.

"I am not putting a timeline (for entering into Indian market), because I know where exactly we are in terms of thought process. We do not want to go to the market with half baked thought process and half-baked solution. The market is not looking for another software vendor (of Dealer Management System or DMS). The market is looking for a partner to come along and leverage software to drive them better," he said when asked about the timelines of the Indian market. Chaturvedi said before entering, the company will do the segmentation of the market and then decide what solution can be brought to this country.

With over USD two billion revenues the Nasdaq-listed company has two offices in India- Hyderabad, and Pune with a combined headcount of about 1,400 with 60 percent of them here.

