International Development News
Development News Edition

Exploration efforts: CDK Global in discussions with FADA for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:59 IST
Exploration efforts: CDK Global in discussions with FADA for

CDK Global a USA-based integrated IT solutions provider to the automotive retail and related industries is mulling to enter the Indian market and is holding discussions with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), a senior official of the company's Indian arm has said. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers, Arvind Chaturvedi, managing director of CDK Global (India) Pvt Ltd said.

CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. "In India, we have none (of the clients) at the moment.

India is a market which we are exploring at this point in time. We are looking at the market from various perspectives... We are having lots and lots of conversations with various dealerships around here. We have been talking to a couple of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Our focus has been on the dealerships, and also we are talking to the Federation of automotive dealers (FADA)," Chaturvedi told PTI recently in an interview. Agreeing that the auto market in India is "hard-pressed" at the moment, the official said the situation presents both risk and opportunity as the dealers need more help in terms of effective maintenance of inventory and services offerings.

"I am not putting a timeline (for entering into Indian market), because I know where exactly we are in terms of thought process. We do not want to go to the market with half baked thought process and half-baked solution. The market is not looking for another software vendor (of Dealer Management System or DMS). The market is looking for a partner to come along and leverage software to drive them better," he said when asked about the timelines of the Indian market. Chaturvedi said before entering, the company will do the segmentation of the market and then decide what solution can be brought to this country.

With over USD two billion revenues the Nasdaq-listed company has two offices in India- Hyderabad, and Pune with a combined headcount of about 1,400 with 60 percent of them here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

Chinas Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future the troubled steelma...

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China and Greece agreed on Monday to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by COSCO Shipping into Greeces largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe. The ag...

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old ...

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019