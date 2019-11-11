International Development News
Development News Edition

Negative outlook for automotive dealership segment: Icra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:04 IST
Negative outlook for automotive dealership segment: Icra

Icra Ratings on Monday said it has a negative outlook for the domestic auto dealership sector due to a decline in the credit profile of industry participants amid slowing sales and high working capital debt. The on-going downturn in the automotive industry has severely impacted the profitability of automobile dealerships which is expected to be at a five year low, Icra said in a statement.

"OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), as well as their dealers, are providing hefty discounts to clear up dealership inventory to ease their liquidity pressure, however, overall retail demand remains tepid. Owing to deep discount and negative operating leverage, the profitability of automobile dealerships is expected to at a five-year low in the current fiscal," Icra Vice President Ashish Modani said. The muted industry scenario has stressed the credit profile of dealers, especially those of new entrants and, has forced some dealerships to shut down as well, he added.

"Also, while on one hand, OEMs have benefitted from dealership expansion, sales per dealership have not witnessed commensurate increase over the last few years," Modani said. Over the last several quarters, automotive retail demand has come under severe pressure due to the confluence of multiple factors like liquidity crunch and tighter financing environment, weak rural income and an overall slowdown in economic activity.

Further, prices and cost of ownership have also increased in the recent period due to regulatory changes (safety, emission, insurance) and fuel prices – all of these combined have negatively impacted consumer sentiments. "Real income growth has been modest in recent period which directly impacts large discretionary purchases like a car, real-estate among others. Moreover, demand from the cab aggregator segment has almost dried up due to incentive rationalization by cab aggregators, which earlier accounted for 8-10 percent of sales," Modani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Icra

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

Chinas Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future the troubled steelma...

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China and Greece agreed on Monday to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by COSCO Shipping into Greeces largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe. The ag...

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old ...

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019