International Development News
Development News Edition

Resolution of financial service providers possible under IBC: Sahoo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:05 IST
Resolution of financial service providers possible under IBC: Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has a provision for resolution of financial service providers and there is a thinking that such a solution could be looked at till the FRDI legislation is in place, according to IBBI chief M S Sahoo. The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill would provide a dedicated framework for financial service providers.

Sahoo said the Code has Section 227 that allows the government to notify certain financial service providers for the purpose of insolvency resolution proceedings in the manner as may be prescribed. "It is possible to resolve some financial service providers at least those which resemble normal corporate debtors," he noted.

Sahoo, who is the chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), also said there is a thinking that is it possible to provide some solution under the IBC till a regular FRDI law comes in. "We have to wait to see what FRDI provides for," he said.

Currently, the resolution of stressed financial institutions cannot be taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Last week, a senior official said the government was mulling a special window to address debt woes of stressed non-banking financial companies under the insolvency law.

The effort is to come out with some mechanism to deal with financial services providers which require some resolution under an alternative framework pending the FRDI Bill or till some specific provisions are put in place, the official had said. The official had also said the government was likely to notify Section 227 of the Code.

Persisting liquidity issues in the NBFC (non-banking financial company) space, as well as the financial woes of some groups in this sector, have raised concerns about the health of the overall financial system. On whether there are plans to have a threshold for homebuyers to seek resolution, Sahoo said there is nothing rigid and if there are difficulties, then those would be addressed.

"Initially, homebuyers were not financial creditors. Then, a need came up and the government decided to make them financial creditors... If there are difficulties in implementing that, then the government is also willing to address the difficulties. There is nothing rigid... If there are difficulties, then let us address the problems," he noted. Many realty companies are facing proceedings under the Code.

Meanwhile, the IBBI has proposed an electronic platform to provide details about corporate debtors. "There is a proposal from the IBBI side to have an electronic platform where every detail of every corporate debtor is available for all potential resolution applicants. They can see the full pipeline and they can decide whether to submit the resolution plan or not," he added.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference organized by industry body CII.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NBFC

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

The Fifth Edition of Solaris - IIM Udaipur's Annual Management Fest Concludes on High Note

The 2-day long extravaganza includes multiple summits with industry leaders, panel discussions, case study competitions, and workshops Jaipur, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- The event, like all the events on campus, is organized by the...

Embassy Office Parks REIT Announces Second Quarter FY 2019-20 Results; Reports Another Strong Quarter of Leasing and a Quarterly Distribution of Rs. 4,630 Million

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first listed Real Estate Investment Trust REIT and the largest in Asia by area, reported results today for the second quar...

One Semafo worker still missing after deadly Burkina convoy attack - CEO

One worker is still missing in Burkina Faso after last weeks attack on a convoy carrying employees of Canadian gold miner Semafo, its chief executive, Benoit Desormeaux, said at a briefing in the Burkinabe capital on Monday.He had been aske...

UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organization that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the Mayday Rescue group, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019