International Development News
Development News Edition

Svasti Microfin raises $10 mn from Poonawalla, NMI & others

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:00 IST
Svasti Microfin raises $10 mn from Poonawalla, NMI & others

Micro lender Svasti Microfinance on Monday said it has raised a total of USD 10 million capital from existing investors, including Adar Poonawalla and Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI). In the current round, Svasti also witnessed participation from family offices of Nalwalas (Dubai), Kayenne Ventures (Singapore) the investment vehicle of siblings Kajal & Navin Fabiani, Patni's (Mumbai) and other HNIs led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group, the release said.

The microfinance company will use the capital to expand and increase its MSME loan portfolio, provide other financial services, such as consumer finance and insurance, in partnership with other leading institutions and expand the branch network. In 2015, Svasti had raised funds from Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of Serum Institute of India. He had subsequently invested in follow-on rounds in 2017 and 2018.

Till date, the MFI has raised total capital funds of USD 17 million. Svasti services around 185,000 customers across 52 branches spread over four states, aggregating a loan portfolio of around Rs 380 crore. It aims to reach the total loan portfolio of Rs 550 crore by FY20 and Rs 1,100 crore by FY21, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019