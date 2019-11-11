International Development News
The Fifth Edition of Solaris - IIM Udaipur's Annual Management Fest Concludes on High Note

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:05 IST
The 2-day long extravaganza includes multiple summits with industry leaders, panel discussions, case study competitions, and workshops

Jaipur, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The event, like all the events on campus, is organized by the students of IIMU, and the theme for Solaris 2019 is 'Success Through Synergy.'

The event began with the lighting of the inaugural lamp by the speakers for Leadership Summit (LS) - the flagship event of Solaris and IIMU director Professor Janat Shah. Prof. Shah, Mr. Kunal Jeswani, CEO at Ogilvy India, Lt. Gen Satish Dua, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM. (Retd.) and Mr. Sanjog Gupta, Executive Vice President at Star, India, spoke to the community and provided everyone with insights and learnings from their varied experiences as part of the Leadership Summit, the flagship event of IIMU.

Mr. Manish Godha, CEO and Founder of Advaiya and Mr. G Ramachandran, Founder- CreaSakti were a part of Samvadya, the consulting summit, while Mr. Maneesh Dangi, Co-chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Mr. P. Rakesh, President, Financial markets, YES Bank, and Mr. Sandeep Upadhyay, Managing Director, Centrum Infrastructure Advisory shared their knowledge with students as part of Arth-Samvaad, The Finance Summit.

Solaris '19 started with, Unmesh, the Operations Summit, which hosted Mr. Ranag Davala, who spoke about the significance of Synergy and the impact it has had in his career. This was followed by Antar-Drishti, the Economics Summit, which saw Dr. Shubhada Rao, Chief Economist at YES Bank. She gave an enriching talk, linking the disruption in supply to the impact of technology on policymaking. The talk was followed by an insightful session on the learnings from the structural economic slowdown and the twin shocks of Demonetisation and GST implementation by Dr. V K Vijaykumar, Chief Economic Strategist at Geojit. The final speaker of the summit was Mr. Akshat Kumar, Director of Investments at Klay Capital. The day ended with Savannah, the Marketing Summit of Solaris '19. A. L. Jagannath, Senior Director, DELL-EMC alliance talked about brand building, importance of communication, marketing strategies and user experience, and how the combination of appropriate policies, tactics, and execution methods can help in achieving optimum results.

Vishal Rupani, Co-founder and CEO, mCanvas talked about how the combination of positive synergy and collaboration leads to marketing excellence, also shedding light on augmented reality, creative thinking, and following an experiential and interactive approach for brand creation.

The summit ended with a panel discussion with speakers discussing how consumers love content, and the urge to keep it as interesting as possible. They also shared the value of using data, as a means of personalization for the consumers while interacting with the students during the questionnaire.

Sponsored by Secure Meters, Solaris also included events and competitions for the students, namely, Vaad-Vivad, Mind-Wizz, Ops-Samasya, Auctionnaire, Saudagar, Vitt-Sangram, and Arohan. These interactive and highly engaging events helped the students pitch themselves against each other in simulations of real-life situations, making them think on their feet and also out of the box. Multiple prominent brands including State Bank of India (economics and finance summit partner), Zomato (food partner), TiE Udaipur (networking partner), ExpertHub (innovation partner), Advaiya (consulting summit partner), Union Bank of India (associate partner) and Seasons Park Resort (Hospitality partner) are providing their support to Solaris 2019. Along with these, Samir Construction Co. (associate partner) and Choudhary Offset Pvt Ltd. (printing partner) are also assisting Solaris '19.

Solaris (https:olarisiimu.com/) was initiated by IIM Udaipur to help the students interact with the industry leaders and gain keen insight from their knowledge and experience. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, has always been committed towards the holistic growth of its students, and via Solaris, it aims to groom the students into future leaders. Recently, IIM Udaipur became the youngest school in the world to be on Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2019.

About IIM Udaipur:

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur officially opened in 2011 as part of the network of IIMs which have established a global reputation as premium management institutions over the course of more than 50 years. IIM Udaipur operates from a 300-acre campus in the Balicha area of Udaipur with state-of-the-art classrooms and other facilities. It offers the two-year MBA degree; the 12-month MBA program in global supply chain management which offers the option of pursuing dual degrees in partnership with Purdue University; the 12-month MBA program in digital enterprise management; and the doctoral in management which offers a Ph.D. in four areas. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the second generation IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 5th in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026661/Organising_Students_Cell_at_Solaris.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791394/IIMU_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

