International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:06 IST
UPDATE 3-China's Jingye Group in talks to rescue British Steel
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China's Jingye Group is in talks to buy British Steel, it said on Monday, in a deal estimated to be worth up to 70 million pounds that could protect thousands of British jobs and end prolonged uncertainty over the future the troubled steelmaker.

Any agreement would be of major political significance in Britain as it prepares to elect a new government on Dec. 12. The lack of opportunities in northern England, where British Steel is based, is an election issue, as the social gap between north and south widens. A deal to acquire Britain's second-largest steel producer has not been finalized, Hebei-based Jingye Group told Reuters following a BBC report of an imminent 70 million pound ($90 million) agreement.

Sources close to the talks said the value was likely closer to 50 million pounds than 70 million. A takeover could end prolonged uncertainty over the fate of the company, which was put into compulsory liquidation in May after Greybull Capital, which bought it for one pound from Tata Steel three years ago, failed to secure funding to continue its operations.

Its closure would impact 5,000 jobs in Scunthorpe and a further 20,000 jobs in the supply chain. British Steel, which makes high-margin, long steel products used in construction and rail, would give Jingye access to Europe's large infrastructure market.

But it would face big challenges with Europe awash with steel and producers struggling with costly green taxes as well as high energy and labor costs and business rates. The UK government has agreed to provide loan guarantees and other financial support, the BBC reported.

Gareth Stace, director-general of industry lobby group UK Steel, said any agreement was an outline. "I would be surprised if it did not get finalized," he said. "But it's not a done deal."

British commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel Group has also expressed interest in buying British Steel. Gupta has declined to comment on British Steel.

A spokeswoman for Jingye, a private company, said she was unclear about the value or timing of a deal. British Steel was not available for comment.

EMBRACE CHINA Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, set up to boost the economy in the north of England, said a rescue would be "very welcome news".

He said it was time to embrace cooperation with China, which is extending its international reach through its Belt and Road global development strategy. Chinese companies also own a steel plant in Serbia and its sole copper mine. Leading trade union Unite welcomed the prospect of Chinese ownership, but cautioned there had been "a series of false dawns" for the company.

Unite Assistant General Secretary Steve Turner said the union wanted an urgent meeting with Jingye to establish what commitments will be made to the workforce and its proposals for long-term investment. The operations need a major overhaul and Jingye, which also operates hotels and real estate, employs 23,500 and have registered capital of 39 billion yuan ($5.58 billion), has the financial clout to invest, industry sources say.

But Chinese ownership may be contentious, especially in the steel industry. The European Union, which does not include Serbia, has agreed on safeguards to protect its own steel industry from competition from cheap imports from China and elsewhere. Tough regulatory standards also make it tough to find buyers for European steel assets.

John Cullen, the business recovery partner at accountancy firm Menzies LLP, said selling the whole business "in the current trading climate would be no mean feat". Leading steelmaker ArcelorMittal wants to walk away from its plan to buy Europe's largest steel plant Ilva in Italy after Rome scrapped guarantees of legal immunity during a massive clean-up operation.

($1 = 0.7815 pounds) ($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit up 32.9% to Rs 402.73 cr

Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-Sept...

Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian- medics

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said. They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp...

UPDATE 2-Election gift for PM Johnson: Brexit Party stands down in Conservative seats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would not contest 317 seats where the Conservative Party won in 2017.In a move that sent ster...

Jordan committed to peace treaty with Israel despite ending land deal

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbour to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty, its foreign minister said.In a news c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019