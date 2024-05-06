IPL: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday elated as KKR move to top spot after thumping win over LSG

The way the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team has been performing in the ongoing IPL is quite exceptional. Their latest match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) saw the "men in purple" defending the mammoth 236-run target and winning by 98 runs to move to the top of the points table. Indeed, Sunday turned out to be special for all KKR fans. Like others, KKR fans present in the Bollywood fraternity did not miss a chance to celebrate this huge win.

Sharing a picture of the points table displayed on the TV screen, Suhana on Instagram Story wrote, "#1 (purple heart emojis)." Ananya, who is also an avid KKR supporter, took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the remarkable win.

"Best feeling @kkriders," she captioned the e post. Recapping the game between Lucknow and Kolkata at the Ekana stadium, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt (32), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) and Ramandeep Singh (25*) took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each. During the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis (36) and skipper KL Rahul (25) were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Harshit Rana (3/24) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3/30) were the top wicket-takers for KKR. KKR is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG is at fifth with six wins, five losses and 12 points. Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81-run knock.

Following the game, KKR skipper shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation, "The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what is happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters. We had a great start in the powerplay. Sunil mentioned in the time-out that anything around 200 is good." "A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition, the bowlers have to change their plans and that makes a difference. (on performance of uncapped players) It is all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves. We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it does not work out but sometimes it does. (On Narine and Salt) They have been splendid for us, the way they are playing their shots is pure bliss. They are setting us up and giving is momentum and no matter what the situation is, we are playing with a positive mindset," he added. (ANI)

