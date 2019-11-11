International Development News
Development News Edition

After fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:09 IST
After fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Heralded by Zimbabwe's central bank and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the answer to an acute cash shortage that has hamstrung the country's economy, new low-denomination banknotes were due to enter circulation on Monday.

But by noon (1000 GMT) they had seemingly failed to arrive. Banks visited by Reuters had yet to receive the new bills, and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya said he could not immediately comment on why they had not been distributed.

The dearth of cash, along with shortages of staple goods exacerbated by a long drought, has crippled the economy, sending inflation - which economists estimate is running at 380% year-on-year - to its highest since 2008. In that year, hyperinflation wiped out many people's pensions and savings and forced the country to dump the Zimbabwe dollar currency.

The government unexpectedly re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar in June to end a decade of dollarisation. It hopes the new notes, at lower denominations than those currently in circulation, will help end the cash shortage, bring down inflation and speed up the restoration of the long-neglected domestic currency.

The RBZ said it would issue new 5 dollar and 2 dollar notes as the next stage of that process, similar in design and color to the bond notes that were introduced in 2016 as a surrogate for U.S. dollars. It has said it plans to inject 1 billion Zimbabwe dollars in cash into the economy in the next six months.

But many locals and market analysts are unconvinced that new notes will do much to alleviate the crisis. "If only they had introduced higher denomination notes like 50 dollars that would have made more sense. What do you do with 5 dollars?" said Rachel Mandela, a 28-year-old street foreign currency trader.

The 5-dollar note, the highest new denomination, is worth just 32 U.S. cents and is only enough to buy a bottle of soda. Tony Hawkins, a professor of business studies at the University of Zimbabwe said the central bank was trying to deal with "symptoms of a bigger problem."

That included foreign currency shortages, lack of foreign investment, inflation and lack of confidence in policy. "The new cash will not resolve the economic problems we face... What it means is that we will probably have more cash around to feed the black market for currency," he added.

Many businesses discount prices by up to 40% for customers paying cash and charge more for those using mobile money or bank cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a phas...

Saurabh Chaudhary settles for silver, India's medal rush continues

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

Lawyers express unhappiness over remarks by Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar

Lawyers who represented Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute on Monday expressed displeasure over the remarks of legendary screen writers, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, that the five acres of land which is to be given for construction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019