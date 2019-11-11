International Development News
Development News Edition

MMTC floats tenders for import of 4,000 tonnes of onion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:13 IST
MMTC floats tenders for import of 4,000 tonnes of onion

State-owned MMTC, which has been directed to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion, has floated two separate bids for import of 4,000 tonnes onion in order to boost domestic availability and check prices that have risen sharply up to Rs 100/kg in most places, including the national capital. The government on Saturday decided to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices.

While trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen item in the domestic market. The decision was taken at a meeting of committee of secretaries held on Saturday. "The government has taken a decision to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said in a tweet on Saturday.

MMTC has been asked to import onions and make it available for distribution in the domestic market between November 15 and December 15 period, he said, adding that Nafed has been directed to supply imported onions across the country. Last week, Paswan had attributed the sharp rise in onion prices to 30-40 per cent fall in domestic production

Onion prices have risen sharply for more than a month due to tight supply. Retail prices have increased up to Rs 100 per kg in the national capital and are ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in other parts of the country, as per trade data.

According to MMTC, one tender will close on November 14, while the other will close on November 18. The first shipment of 2,000 tonnes should arrive at Indian ports immediately, while the second one can be delivered by December-end. Bidders should quote for a minimum quantity of 500 tonnes. In case of inland container depot, the minimum bid quantity would be 250 tonnes.

The exact supply order will be regulated in units of 250 tonnes, depending upon the requirement. Fresh onions can be imported from any country but the shipment should adhere to the phytosanitary and fumigation conditions, it added.

It may be noted that MMTC did not get positive response for its earlier onion import tender for 2,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the government is also trying to facilitate import of onion through private traders from Egypt, Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan, for which phytosanitary and fumigation norms have been liberalised till November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organisation that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, was ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a phas...

Saurabh Chaudhary settles for silver, India's medal rush continues

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019