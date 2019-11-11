Lithium Urban ties up with Wipro for pan-India empl's commute

Bengaluru-based corporate transport service startup Lithium Urban Technologies has forged a strategic partnership with Wipro for its employees' commute across the country. The partnership is aimed at rolling out in a phased manner over the next 12-18 months electric vehicle (EV) fleet catering to Wipros employee transportation needs across the country, Lithium said in a statement on Monday.

Lithium, which claims to own the largest fleet of EVs in the world excluding China, has been servicing Wipros Hyderabad campus with its electric cars since June last year. However, its fleet size was not known.

"This journey which started in Hyderabad is now being expanded nationally. We aim to deliver results in terms of both, cost savings and carbon footprint reduction. It is indeed our privilege to partner with Wipro in serving the nation," said Sanjay Krishnan, co-founder and chief executive, Lithium Urban Technologies. As much as 40-50 per cent of energy used by Wipro campuses is from renewables. With a target to convert 35 per cent of fleet to electric in the next 18 months, Wipro aims to reach 100m green kilometres, according to the release.

The start-up firm has its own fleet of EVs and associated charging infrastructure, backed by a strong technology platform that involves telematics, fleet management systems, scheduling, rostering and analytics-based optimisation; and trained and certified drivers. Lithium also owns and operates the country's largest EV charging network spread across seven cities.

"As a part of Wipros commitment to ecological sustainability, we are continuously involved in multiple environment-related programs both within and outside our business boundaries. Therefore, the decision to move to EVs for our employee transportation services was natural," said Nittan Bhalla, general manager and head of facilities management and operations, Wipro..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)