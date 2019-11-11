International Development News
SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The company's net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the second quarter rose to Rs 1,033.34 crore from Rs 830.90 crore in the year-ago period. SJNV is a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh government.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Shares of the company settled 0.41 per cent up at Rs 24.60 apiece on the BSE.

