Delhi gears up for International Trade Fair themed 'Ease of Doing Business'

The theme for the 39th edition of International Trade Fair is 'Ease of Doing Business' inspired by India's unique achievement of rising to 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index.

Image Credit: Twitter (@DoC_GoI)

  • Several countries will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 that kickstarts on Thursday.
  • The theme for the 39th edition of the fair is 'Ease of Doing Business' inspired by India's achievement of rising to 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index.
  • The fair offers an equal opportunity for businesses to promote their products and services to a very large sample of potential customers, an official release said.

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK, and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair (November 14-27, 2019) is 'Ease of Doing Business' inspired by India's unique achievement of rising to 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in the year 2014, an official release said.

The fair will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari. "A remarkable feature of this multi-product exhibition is that it offers an equal opportunity for large corporations, MSMEs, non-government agencies, artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) to promote their products and services to a very large sample of potential customers," the release said.

It further said the fair is an important platform for various central and state government departments and agencies for dissemination of information on progressive reforms, new schemes and initiatives. "In other words, the fair will serve as a convergence point for government agencies, private sector enterprises, and non-government institutions which have aligned their activities with the country's development objectives," it said.

Countries including Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UK and Vietnam would be participating in the fair. This year the status of 'Partner Country' has been accorded to 'The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan' and 'The Republic of Korea' will be the 'Focus Country'. Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states in this edition of the fair.

Entry tickets for business days will be available for Rs 500 per person and season ticket for Rs 1,800.

For all visitors during public days (November 19-27, 2019), ticket charges will be Rs 60 (adult) and Rs 40 (child) on working days and on Saturday/Sunday/public holiday the tickets will be Rs 120 (adult) and Rs 60 (child).

