International Development News
Development News Edition

Racing Minister welcomes tabling of RITA’s 2019 Annual Report

RITA’s 2019 Annual Report recorded an industry net profit of $136.7 million before distributions, down 6 percent on last year, but forecasts a significant turnaround in the 2019/2020 year.

Racing Minister welcomes tabling of RITA’s 2019 Annual Report
“This industry is undergoing a period of transition. We welcome the support of all those investing in the future to ensure the racing industry is turned around from a state of decline,” Mr. Peters says. Image Credit: Pixabay

Racing Minister Winston Peters welcomes the tabling of the Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) 2019 Annual Report in Parliament today. He says the 2019 Annual Report marks the point when New Zealand's racing industry's decline was arrested and a turnaround started.

RITA's 2019 Annual Report recorded an industry net profit of $136.7 million before distributions, down 6 percent on last year, but forecasts a significant turnaround in the 2019/2020 year.

"RITA has made serious progress implementing reforms with more measures still to come. The government will soon introduce a second racing bill which focuses on the post-transition governance structure as well as measures for property consolidation," says Mr. Peters.

"The further bill, the accumulative benefit of the repealed betting levy, as well as the new Point of Consumption and user charges will help generate future revenue for the industry.

"This industry is undergoing a period of transition. We welcome the support of all those investing in the future to ensure the racing industry is turned around from a state of decline," Mr. Peters says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos. The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in...

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Ganderbal

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan a...

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019