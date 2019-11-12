BUSINESS SCHEDULE
Business schedule for November 12, Tuesday
New Delhi: -Finance Minister at NABARD conference (1000 hrs)
-HP India press conference (1200 hrs)
Mumbai:
-Ratnagiri Gas CEO, others at day 2 of petrochem conference (1000 hrs) -NIIF CEO at EESL event (1400 hrs).
