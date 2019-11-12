International Development News
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties' sales bookings up 44% to Rs 2,343 cr in Apr-Sep FY'20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:49 IST
Godrej Properties' sales bookings up 44% to Rs 2,343 cr in Apr-Sep FY'20

Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 44 per cent to Rs 2,343 crore during the first half of the ongoing financial year on higher volumes despite slowdown in the housing segment. The company had sold properties worth Rs 1,627 crore in the year-ago period.

"79 per cent year-on-year growth in value of sales booking for Q2 FY'20 to Rs 1,446 crore and 44 per cent year-on-year growth in value of sales booking for H1 FY2'0 to Rs 2,343 crore," Godrej Properties said in an investors presentation. Out of the total sales bookings, Rs 2,329 crore pertained to housing segment and the remaining Rs 14 crore to commercial space.

In volume terms, sales bookings rose 61 per cent to 3.6 million sq ft in April-September 2019 from 2.23 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the previous year. Godrej Properties, which is the real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group, launched nine new projects/phases in the first half of 2019-20.

Elaborating on sales performance, Godrej Properties said it sold housing properties worth Rs 310 crore in its project 'Godrej South Estate' launched in September in the national capital region. Similarly, it sold properties worth Rs 253 crore in project 'Godrej Hillside 1' at Pune.

On financial front, the company's net debt rose to Rs 1,089 crore as on September 30, 2019 from Rs 932 crore at the end of the June quarter. Last week, Godrej Properties reported 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended September, while total income declined 22 per cent to Rs 370 crore.

The company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 120.67 crore in the first six months of 2019-20 from Rs 54.87 crore in the year-ago period, while income fell to Rs 1,108.95 crore from Rs 1,553.8 crore. "The overall environment in the real estate sector remains challenging. This provides Godrej Properties with tremendous opportunity to drive market share growth in residential real estate. We expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches in H2 FY'20," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.

Established in 1990, Godrej Properties has successfully delivered over 20 million sq ft of real estate in the past five years. It has about 175 million sq ft of developable area across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 12 injured as tractor falls into gorge after being hit by speeding bus in Badaun

Two women were killed and 12 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling on fell into a gorge after being hit by a speeding bus in Uttar Pradeshs Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Polic...

Mumbai: Jewellery store owners arrested for cheating customers

The owners of a jewellery store in suburban Ghatkopar have been arrested by Mumbai Polices Economic Offences Wing EOW for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs 300 crore, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Jayesh Rasiklal S...

Chinese land deal in Solomon's Guadalcanal disrupts access to WWII site

The battle fields of Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands, draw visitors from the United States and its war allies, as well as those from Japan, decades after the bloody campaign in the South Pacific ended.But in recent weeks, some visitors ...

If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary

The BCCIs plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to ridiculing the countrys highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp. Sankaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019